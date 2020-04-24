Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Hybrid power solutions market is estimated to be driven by growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply coupled with shifting trends toward integration of sustainable energy technologies. Positive outlook towards adoption of renewable energy assets along with supportive government initiatives and regulations for decarbonization reforms and other energy security measures will foster hybrid power solutions market trends over the coming years.



In addition, subsidized power project development prices in order to reduce component costs along with increasing requirement for renewable energy is estimated to further boost industry growth. For instance, Indian government initiated the promotion of hybrid power generation by providing a subsidy of USD 1,450 per kilowatt to community users in 2010.



Sweeping shift towards decentralized power generation will complement the hybrid power solutions market growth. Moreover, ongoing adoption of sustainable solutions coupled with penetration of renewable technologies will boost market outlook. For instance, Windlab, Vestas and Tesla initiated support in 2017 to Clean Energy Finance Corporation for the construction of Kennedy Energy Park, that will generate 60 megawatts of electricity from hybrid solar wind technology. As per hybrid power solutions industry forecast, the business will showcase exponential growth rate with an estimated revenue generation of more than USD 60 billion over 2018-2024.



Reduction of manufacturing costs of wind turbines, wind blades, solar panels and other components due to advancement in technology and on account of economy of scale will increase product penetration, hence fostering hybrid power solutions market over the forecast timeline.



Moreover, growing demand for energy efficiencies & cost-effective structures and small scale renewable energy assets across residential and commercial establishments will positively influence hybrid power solutions industry forecast. Additionally, surging demand for electricity across remote and off-grid areas coupled with need for eco-friendly technology alternatives is anticipated to boost hybrid power solutions market share.



China hybrid power solutions industry is estimated to amass substantial gains and will register appreciable growth rate of more than 3% over 2018-2024. Government initiatives toward installation of renewable energy along with introduction of targets to manage growing electricity demand for electricity across the region is estimated to stimulate China hybrid power solutions market share. Moreover, robust technological advancement across the country is resulting in noteworthy decline in component cost for renewable power generation stations which will further expand growth scope for hybrid power solutions industry.



U.S. is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for hybrid power solutions industry share. U.S. hybrid power solutions industry is forecast to exceed the cumulative capacity of 900 megawatt by 2024.



Shifting trends toward standalone power generation units across the region, majorly for energy consumption in residential establishments is estimated to supplement U.S. hybrid power solutions market share. Moreover, integration of advanced power solutions with the growing need for uninterrupted power supply will fuel overall market share over the analysis period.



