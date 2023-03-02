Hybrid Seeds Market Challenges & Opportunities by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- The hybrid seeds market is forecasted to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is expected to result in a total market value of USD 34,877.0 million by 2026, which is an increase from USD 25,191.5 million in 2021.



Download PDF Brochure



The increasing demand for hybrid seeds can be attributed to their advantages over traditional seeds. These advantages include faster and easier growth, improved resilience to stress and disease, longer lifespan, higher yields, and larger fruits. The growing awareness of these benefits has resulted in an uptick in demand for hybrid seeds across multiple industries, such as food processing, textile, pharmaceutical, and nuclear. As these industries rely heavily on crop seeds, the use of hybrid seeds is an essential driver of economic activity and market growth on a global scale.



Opportunity: Demand for healthy and organic processed products



The rising number of health-conscious consumers, coupled with growing awareness of the negative effects of trans-fatty acids, is expected to drive the demand for food products with low trans-fat levels in the forecast period. In response, manufacturers are developing food products that use healthier oils instead of trans-fatty acids, including high-stability oils like high oleic sunflower, linolenic canola, and low linoleic soybean. This shift presents emerging opportunities, particularly in the development of food products containing functional ingredients. Additionally, the increasing agricultural land worldwide for all crop types is creating opportunities for seeds.



Challenges: Unorganized new entrants with a low profit-to-cost ratio



The emergence of new technologies, such as breeding methods, presents opportunities for new entrants to the hybrid seeds market. Some of these new entrants can disrupt the market for larger players, as they do not have brand recognition and offer lower seed prices compared to established players. The availability of raw materials is critical for domestic players, but adding a distributor or layer in the value chain can reduce profit margins or increase product costs. Domestic players and cheaper breeding technologies are also challenging larger players in the hybrid seeds market. Another significant factor challenging the market is low brand loyalty.



Make an Inquiry



The key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), DLF (Denmark), Groupe Limagrain (France), FMC Corporation (US), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), UPL (India), Enza Zaden (UK), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Longping Hi-Tech (China), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US), Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. (Netherlands), Euralis (France) and Invivo Group (France).



Related Reports:



Seed Coating Market by Form, Additives (Polymers, Pellets, Colorants, Minerals/pumice), Process (Film coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Crop (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Vegetables, Flowers & ornamentals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441