New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The hybrid train market was valued at 5,389 (by units) in 2018 and is expected to reach 8,152 units by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026). The hybrid train market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestions, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing demand for comfort and safety boosts the market growth. However, the refurbishment of existing trains and the capital-intensive nature of passengers is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.



A hybrid train can be defined as a railcar, locomotive, or train which uses an onboard rechargeable energy storage system, placed between the traction transmission system and the power source connected to the wheels.



Hybrid trains are useful owing to the reduction of NOx emission, less fuel consumption, noise level. Due to these advantages, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period. Rising demand for public transport in order to reduce traffic congestion along with energy-efficient transport are major aspects influencing the positive growth of the hybrid trains market. Further, commuters' demand for public transportation is a more reliable and environmentally friendly option. Also, hybrid train technology is a highly cost-effective substitute for the existing public transits.



Further key findings from the report suggest-



The Hybrid train offers efficient and cost-effective transportation of passengers as well as freight



Few cities are deploying new rail infrastructure projects with the aim of and providing an affordable means of transportation and reducing road congestion at an intra-city as well as the intercity level



By propulsion type, Electro diesel holds a significant share in the market. It consists of a combination of electric power and diesel engine. Electro diesel propulsion is more efficient than the conventional diesel propulsion. Further, diesel-electric propulsion trains are ~40% less polluting than the conventional trains



By application, the freight segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market.



Freight transport is a critical pillar of the economy as it is a major transporting medium. It is safer and cheaper than any other mode of transports



In 2017, the freight transported by rail between the US, Mexico, and Canada held for ~$16 billion. Introducing innovative technologies in freight is also a critical parameter to control carbon emission



Two luxury trains have been announced for 2017: one is the "TRAIN SUITE ShikiShima" comprising bi-mode vehicles in combination with an overhead contact line and diesel engine from JR East, and another is the "TWILIGHT EXPRESS Mizukaze" which is a diesel battery hybrid vehicle from West Japan Railway Company (JR West).



Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market, followed by the European region. Factors such as increasing demand for ecofriendly trains to reduce pollution and the rising demand for energy-efficient trains that use alternative fuel are propelling the growth of the hybrid train market



In 2018, the world's first hydrogen-powered train began its operation in Germany. This train was developed by Alstom (French multinational company operating worldwide in rail transport markets)



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Hybrid Train market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Hybrid Train market are listed below:



CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, General Electric, Hyundai Rotem, Hitachi, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), Cummins and others.



Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Battery Operated



CNG



Electro-Diesel



LNG



Hydrogen



Solar Powered



Hybrid Train Market by Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Freight



Passenger



Hybrid Train Market by Operating Speed (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Below 100 km/hr



100-200 km/hr



Above 200 km/hr



Radical Features of the Hybrid Train Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Hybrid Train market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Hybrid Train industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Hybrid Train Segmentation & Impact Analysis



1.1. Hybrid Train Segmentation Analysis



1.2. Hybrid Train Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



1.3. Regulatory Framework



1.4. Hybrid Train Market Impact Analysis



1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis



1.4.1.1. To Reduce Traffic Congestion



1.4.1.2. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport Mode



1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis



1.4.2.1. High Initial Capital



1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized



1.6. Hybrid Train Pricing Analysis



1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s



1.8. Hybrid Train PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 2. Hybrid Train Market By Propulsion Type Insights & Trends



2.1. Hybrid Train: Propulsion Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026



2.2. Battery Operated



2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.3. CNG



2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.4. Electro-Diesel



2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.5. LNG



2.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.5.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.6. Hydrogen



2.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.6.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.7. Solar Powered



2.7.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.7.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 3. Hybrid Train Market By Application Insights & Trends



3.1. Hybrid Train By Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026



3.2. Freight



3.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



3.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



3.3. Passenger



3.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



3.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 4. Hybrid Train Market By Operating Speed Insights & Trends



4.1. Hybrid Train By Operating Speed & Market Share, 2018 & 2026



4.2. Below 100 Km/hr



4.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



4.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



4.3. 100-200 Km/hr



4.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



4.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



4.4. Above 200 Km/hr



4.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



4.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Continued…



