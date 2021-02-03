New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market are expected to grow from USD 40 Billion in 2018 to USD 128 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14%. Ubiquity of viewing on demand and convergence of linear TV with internet connectivity has led to significant advances in hybrid TV and in the Top (OTT) TV market in conjunction with advances in internet penetration, hybrid TV and the top (OTT) TV market are considered to be the main growth enablers. Continuous advances in TV Enabled Devices Steers growth in the market for hybrid and OTT TV.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



On the basis of deployment, the On-Premise based deployment of Hybrid TV and OTT TV is expected to have a larger share with a market size of USD 18.4 billion 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance as compared to cloud deployment, however due to the high rate of adoption of cloud technologies, the latter deployment model is expected to exceed during the forecast period.



In addition, main players aim to provide convenient and easily accessible platforms due to the increase in mobile workforce and the number of smartphone users.



On the basis of revenue model, the subscription based model is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. Hybrid TV and OTT TV subscription accounts have seen high growth with increasing internet penetration and smartphone proliferation.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV market are listed below:



Hisense Group (China), Apple (US), Hitachi (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lenovo Group Ltd., (Hong Kong), LG Electronics Inc. (south Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea) , Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and ZTE Corporation (China) and among others.



Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cloud



On-Premise



Revenue Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Subscription



Procurement



Rental



Advertisement



Radical Features of the Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Hybrid TV and Over the TOP TV Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



