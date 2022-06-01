Hybrid Working - a Priority for Procurement Headhunters

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Hybrid working models have taken the world by storm ever since the start of the pandemic forced companies to reassess workforce management. Talent gaps in procurement and supply chain have made it even more important to update the way that opportunities are offered to candidates in order to be able to attract the best people. In fact, according to Gartner, being able to offer hybrid working is now vital for firms to even remain competitive. 61% of industry leaders believe that the pandemic has created permanent hybrid working models in procurement teams. Most employers forecast that the expectations that employees have when it comes to hybrid working will become more demanding and, in order to win the talent war, it will be necessary to take those expectations into account. That's why procurement headhunters today are increasingly focused on the fact that hybrid working is now a priority for enterprises globally.



DSJ Global is a procurement headhunter supporting companies looking to navigate the changing expectations of talented people when it comes to hybrid working, as well as many other factors pertinent to hiring. The firm's expertise isn't limited to being a procurement headhunter but also includes a number of other connected areas. For example, the team also has hiring experience in technical operations, logistics and supply chain roles. Resources at DSJ Global are deep and broad, including specialist consultants and access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm has also built up a network of contacts with hiring managers at many different organizations, from innovative start-ups to global household name brands. Today, the firm is a go-to for talented people and a natural partner for businesses looking to build resilient, productive workforces. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can always be created for every hiring need.



DSJ Global has a nationwide presence in the USA as a procurement headhunter. This includes many different cities, in particular key hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in America is also incredibly well connected on a global level, as it is part of a 1,000 strong worldwide workforce. Not only that but DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Agility, insight and flexibility have all been vital to continuing to grow the business even during the pandemic. The firm invests heavily in its people to ensure this approach - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this procurement headhunter today, including Global Commodity Manager [Wood], Food Safety Quality Assurance Manager and Advanced Quality Engineer.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about procurement headhunter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.