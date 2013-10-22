Hyde Bellagio Halloween in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Hyde Bellagio will live up to its alter ego this Halloween as the premiere Halloween 2013 event in Las Vegas. This sexy soirée will transform Sin City’s hottest club into a moonlit villa with the backdrop of the Fountains of Bellagio where guests are invited to lose themselves surrounded by decadent debauchery, hellfire energy, sinful escapades and naughty masquerade 9pm-2am.



In the city of bright lights, Hyde Bellagio is guaranteed to be the ultimate Vegas “trick-or-treat” Fright Night destination! Guests will be treated with surprise celebrity hosts, top DJs from Vegas & Hollywood perform Live, amazing VIP packages, insane views of Bellagio fountains &Vegas Strip, $1,000 Costume Contest, party favors, candy shots and more... Advance discounted tickets available at www.hydehalloween2013-jb.eventbrite.com



Limited discounted presale tickets available and price increases soon, so act fast! For more information, visit www.jbpevents.com or call (310-749-9029). Hyde Bellagio is located at 3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 inside the Bellagio Hotel, overlooking the fountains.



About Hyde Bellagio

The mystery of Hyde Bellagio begins with an opulent Italian villa lost centuries ago. The space was said to have been the property of a famed Renaissance artist, best known for tailoring seductive grand festival masks. With an eclectic and refined taste, the artist fashioned his surroundings with worldly treasures, complemented by Italian marbles, reclaimed woods, lavish chandeliers, and towering glass doors that led to a secluded Tuscan garden. Rediscovered as Hyde Bellagio, the villa has been artfully brought back to life by visionary design icon Philippe Starck. Boasting a seamless indoor/outdoor space and floor-to-ceiling windows, Hyde Bellagio features an expansive terrace that showcases Las Vegas' most celebrated landmark, the Fountains of Bellagio. Elevating the décor, Hyde Bellagio introduces an exclusive early-evening experience beginning at 5 p.m. highlighted by an award-winning mixology program and a menu of intriguing small plates from Circo. Long after the sun sets, Hyde Bellagio evolves into Vegas' hottest nightlife destination, with 40 VIP tables, a diverse rotation of deejays and live performances.