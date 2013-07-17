Hydration Tips for Best Performance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The heat of the summer is one of the most taxing times for everyone, especially runners. It’s the most important time of the year to focus on hydration, which sounds easier than it actually is at times.



A majority of runners tend to not want stomachs full of water and liquid when trying to run. But at the same time there needs to be effective hydration. Adjusting pace in hot weather also needs to be a priority for runners.



There are a few tips that can also help runners stay hydrated and get maximum performance in the summer.



1. No milk products.

2. Take it easy on high fiber foods.

3. Be careful with aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

4. Avoid foods with high fructose.

5. Start out a workout already well hydrated.



