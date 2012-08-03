Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Announce Specialized Servicing of All Breakers

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers specialized servicing of new and remanufactured breakers. The New Jersey company guarantees that breakers other dealers say may be beyond repair can be fixed by the technicians from Hydraulic Breaker Service. Even if there is excessive wear, cracks, or is too expensive to be fixed, Hydraulic Breaker Services can get the job done at an affordable price.



A spokesperson from Hydraulic Breaker Service LLC stated, “With our high quality precision work we can save you the excessive cost that other shops and dealers charge. You've invested a lot of money into your equipment; make sure that you protect it.”



They also provide hydraulic hammers that have the advantage of steady and powerful impact. These hammers have long durability, realized by semi-permanent nitrogen charging system. The accumulator of hydraulic hammers can be easily maintained without disassembly.



The technicians from Hydraulic Breaker Services are experts in various types of functions including highway and bridge demolition, quarry work, trench rock excavation and massive concrete demolition. No matter where a company is located in US or overseas, pick-up and delivery is no challenge for them. From reconditioning breakers to remanufacturing hammers with warranties, all jobs can be done perfectly.



Hydraulic Breaker Services is becoming a leader in the hydraulic hammer industry. Their staff has over 25 years of training and hands on experience with all brands of hammers. HBS believes that success can best be achieved by providing the customers with the highest level of service and support.



