Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Are Now Featuring Certified Rebuilt Breakers

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- In today’s market, business owners and contractors are increasingly aware of their fixed costs. Regardless of the business, customers have the ability to compare competitors pricing and rates at their fingertips. In order to remain competitive, businesses need to offer high quality service at a low price. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC understands the importance of finding quality, while keeping costs low. Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC are featuring certified rebuilt breakers.



Various industries have come to the realization that there is a huge market for refurbished and pre-owned items. The automotive industry is a perfect example of customers who are seeking quality pre-owned items. Just about every car dealership in the United States offers certified pre-owned vehicles. Customers take comfort in the fact that they are getting a vehicle that is under warranty, but at a lower price. Another example of consumers preferring refurbished items can be found in the cell phone industry. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and all of the other major retailers are now offering customers the option of purchasing refurbished phones. Now, customers can purchase pre-owned iPhones and other smartphones for a fraction of the cost of a new phone.



Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC are offering their customers the option to purchase certified rebuilt breakers from nine of the premier manufacturers in the hydraulic hammer industry. When Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC rebuilds a breaker, they completely refurbish everything from the pistons to the bushings. Plus, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC’s certified rebuilt breakers come with a standard six month warranty. Currently, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC are featuring certified rebuilt breakers from industry leading manufacturers including: Allied/Rammer, Atlas Copco, BTI, Caterpillar, Indeco, Kent, NPK, Stanley, and Tramac/Montabert.



With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.