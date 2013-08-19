Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering an Inspection Analysis

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is pleased to announce that they are now offering an inspection analysis on all hydraulic hammers. When a hydraulic hammer has failed, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC takes the complete hammer apart from top to bottom and performs a full inspection on all of the parts.



This full and comprehensive inspection will allow Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC to pinpoint the exact cause for failure. Highly trained personnel that have many years of experience perform all the work. At the time the hammer is taken apart, it’s thoroughly cleaned with a chemical cleaner and inspected. Hydraulic Breakers Services LLC offers a quick and complete machine shop with a 24 hour turnaround service. They know how important it is to get the hydraulic breaker back as soon as possible for as little money lost as possible on the job.



Hydraulic Breakers Services LLC also carries a large selection of used parts for exchange and certified rebuilt hydraulic breakers. Certified rebuilt breakers are a smart and cost-effective choice when in the market for a hydraulic hammer. These hammers have been completely inspected, repaired, and certified by Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC’s highly qualified technicians. They specialize in the major retailers of hydraulic breakers including Kent, Stanley, Allied/Rammer, BTI, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Indeco, NPK, and Tramac/Montabert. Hydraulic Breaker Services offers unmatched customer support and a six month warranty on every rebuilt breaker sold.



When in the market for a new hydraulic breaker or hydraulic rock hammer, first consider a certified rebuilt hydraulic breaker that has been completely put though the rigorous inspection analysis of Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC. They also educate the customer on their hydraulic breaker, helping to prevent any breakdowns in the future. When hydraulic hammers break, it’s lost time and money on the job.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.