Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering Certified Rebuilt Breakers This August

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Hydraulic Breakers Services LLC is pleased to announce they are now offering certified rebuilt breakers this August. Rebuilt breakers cost a fraction of a brand new hydraulic breaker, and they have been completely inspected and rebuilt to the standards of Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC.



Breakers are powerful hydraulic hammers that are used to crack and break concrete, rocks, and pavement. A hydraulic breaker is attached to an excavator and is powered by the excavator’s auxiliary hydraulic system. The hydraulic breaker is generally used for larger areas where a jackhammer would not be sufficient. Given the amount of work and pressure the hydraulic breakers receive, it’s not uncommon for parts to become worn or even broken. Many times a company will take their broken hydraulic breaker to be serviced, just to realize after the fact that the cost to repair was more than 50% of the cost of a brand new hydraulic breaker.



This can be very frustrating and financially difficult for many companies. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC not only repairs broken breakers for a fraction of the cost, but they also offer a certified rebuilt breaker to purchase. This is a smart choice for many companies as it gives them the peace of mind with out breaking the bank. Buying a brand new piece of equipment may not be an option for a company, so they are forced to get the broken one repaired. Offering certified rebuilt hydraulic breakers open up a new option for these companies. It’s the perfect solution for when the broken hydraulic breaker is broken beyond repair and buying a brand new breaker is not an option.



Call Hydraulic Breakers Services LLC today and speak to a professional about their extensive list of certified rebuilt breakers. They offer a wide variety of brand names that are known and trusted in the industry. To see more of the products that they have available, as well as hear more about the company, please visit their official website or give them a call today.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com