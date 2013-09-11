Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering Certified Rebuilt NPK Breakers

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- For over 25 years, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has offered customers the highest quality in hydraulic hammers. Not all hydraulic hammers are created equal and Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC only carries brands that have a proven track record of success. Offering both new and rebuilt hydraulic breakers, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC can help customers upgrade equipment while staying within their operating budget. Now, with certified rebuilt NPK breakers, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is offering their customers a chance to get one of the most respected brands in the industry, at a significantly reduced rate.



Buying new doesn’t always make sense. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers an entire line of certified rebuilt breakers than can help customers save a ton of money. However, the certified rebuilt breakers offered through Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC are a cut above the rest. In fact, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers a six month warranty on every certified rebuilt breaker sold. Plus, customers can take comfort in the fact that Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC will offer the highest level of customer support. Now, customers have an opportunity to purchase NPK hydraulic breakers that look and feel brand new, for a much lower cost.



When Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC rebuilds a breaker; a full inspection and evaluation of existing parts is conducted. Next, parts are replaced or refurbished to the original manufacturer’s specifications. Everything from pistons to hoses are rebuilt and inspected. Purchasing a certified rebuilt breaker is a tremendous alternative to a brand new breaker. Whether a customer is in need to repair a breaker Kent or purchase a new Hammerhead hydraulic breaker, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has the solution.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.