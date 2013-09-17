Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering Individual Breaker Parts for Sale

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is pleased to announce that they are now offering individual breaker parts for sale. HBS offers both new parts and used parts that may no longer be manufactured.



Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers hydraulic breaker parts at the most reasonable prices, making them an industry leader. Many parts for hydraulic breakers have been discontinued. HBS has a wide selection of refurbished parts that have been put through a series of inspections and testing to ensure they are in top quality condition. Contractors can rest assured that when their hydraulic breaker isn’t working properly, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC can repair or replace the parts that are not working properly in a timely manner. Time is money and HBS is aware that most contractors need their hydraulic breakers back in service as quickly as possible.



In most cases, they can guarantee a 24 hour turnaround service as they have a complete machine shop on the premises. This gives them the capacity to fix or replace any part of a hydraulic breaker. HBC will service all major brands of breakers including CAT, BTI, Allied/Rammer, Atlas Copco, Breakers by Kent, NPK Hydraulic Breakers, and many more.



Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC have the trucks available to pick up and deliver hydraulic hammers from any company, in any state. Their certified used parts and certified rebuilt breakers make them an industry leader. Companies can feel confident that their hydraulic breaker will be back in working condition as soon a possible when sent to Hydraulic Breakers Services LLC for repair. Time is very important when a job is contracted out to a company and when a major piece of machinery, such as a hydraulic hammer, breaks down, HBC can add a level of comfort by guaranteeing the fastest turnaround time possible at the lowest possible cost.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.