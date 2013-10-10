Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering Rebuilt Breakers by Indeco

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Over the past three decades, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has become the nation’s premier provider of hydraulic hammers. Exclusively selling, repairing, and distributing hydraulic breakers has allowed Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC to become an industry leader. Not only can Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offer some of the most competitive pricing on premium quality products, but they have staff that provides the highest level of customer service. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC takes pride in offering products from only the top rated manufacturers. Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is proud to offer certified rebuilt breakers by Indeco Hammer.



Customers involved in construction or in the quarry business can go through varying periods of financial success. In some instances, a customer may want to purchase a line of new hydraulic breakers. In other cases, a customer may be better suited to consider a refurbished hydraulic breaker. Regardless of the situation, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC will make sure their customers get a product that will work best for their needs. Furthermore, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC specializes in rebuilding hydraulic breakers by several different manufacturers. In fact, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC carries such names as: BTI, CAT, Allied, Kent, NPK, Stanley, and more. Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is offering customers a great deal on certified rebuilt breakers by Indeco Hammer.



Every certified rebuilt breaker goes through a rigorous inspection and refurbishment. In fact, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC brings the breakers back up to factory standards by replacing and repairing all of the core components. Plus, every certified rebuilt breaker is accompanied by a six-month warranty and every product is fully supported by the staff at Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC. Whether a customer needs a new or rebuilt breaker, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers quality products with even better service.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.