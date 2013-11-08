Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offering Rebuilt Breakers Worldwide

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Over the last thirty years, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has built a reputation for providing the highest quality in hydraulic hammers. Focusing on selling and servicing nothing but hydraulic hammers has allowed Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC to become an industry leader. Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers a variety of new and certified pre-owned hydraulic hammers. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC only rebuilds hammers from the highest rated manufacturers. Customers throughout the United States have become accustom to the professional sales and service team at Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC. Now, customers from all over the world can take advantage of Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC’s products and service.



Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC only rebuilds hammers from the highest rated manufacturers. Furthermore, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers brand new hammers. Hammerhead breakers are one of the premier brands in the hydraulic breaker industry. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC sell and service new Hammerhead breakers for customers worldwide. Regardless of where a customer may be located, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC can schedule pick-ups and deliveries all over the globe.



Fortunately for those in need of hydraulic hammers, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers a variety of options. Not only does Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC sell new Hammerhead products, but they also offer certified rebuilt breakers. A certified rebuilt breaker is a great way for a customer to save money without sacrificing quality. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC offers certified rebuilt breakers from brands including: CAT, Allied, Kent, NPK, Stanley, and BTI. Plus, every certified rebuilt breaker comes with a six month warranty and the highest level of support from the staff at Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.