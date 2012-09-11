Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Now Offers Certified Rebuilt Breakers

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- For over 25 years, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has been servicing breakers across the country. HBS knows that all hydraulic shops are not created equal. That is why they have set themselves apart from the competition by now offering certified rebuilt breakers. Their extensive experience in the industry gives them the edge when it comes to providing customers with quality hydraulic breakers at a great price. Not unlike a used, luxury car, the certified rebuilt breakers they offer go through a thorough top-to-bottom inspection. The Piston, Cylinder, Front and Back Heads, Upper and Lower Bushings, Tie Rods, Seals, Diaphragm, and Hoses are all replaced and rebuilt to factory standards.



There are nine major manufacturers of hydraulic breakers and HBS specializes in every one of them; the list includes Allied/Rammer, Atlas Copco, BTI, Caterpillar, INDECO, Kent, NPk, Stanley and Trac/Montabert. When purchasing a rebuilt breaker it is essential that the customer know that they are getting a quality product. HBS is so confident in their certified rebuilt breakers that they back every one of the hammers they sell with a six-month warranty and customer support. Before paying an exorbitant price for a brand new breaker, Hydraulic Breaker Service recommends considering one of their Certified Rebuilt Breakers. As a leader in the hydraulic hammer industry, they are aware of the high costs associated with the purchase of a brand new hammer. Offering certified rebuilt breakers at affordable prices to their customers is just one of the many ways they keep their commitment to providing the highest level of service and support.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

At Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC, their mission is to provide the construction and quarry industry with the highest level of equipment, sales, support and service, while building strong business relationships and helping them to save time and money with their competitive prices. They believe the key to success is providing products of unsurpassed quality as well as a serious commitment to their customers and the products and services they offer.



For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.