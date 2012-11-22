West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC now offers on-site hammer operator training sessions. For over 25 years, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has been an authority in the hydraulic breaker industry. They specialize in repairing breakers in New Jersey. The main goal of HBS has always been to provide the construction and quarry industry with the highest level of equipment sales, support and service. Their mission is geared towards helping businesses save time and money. One way they are achieving this is through their on-site training sessions.



HBS is the leader in repairing hydraulic breakers. Their years of experience in repairing rock breakers and construction breakers has taught them that the correct operation is essential to getting a job done, fast, safe and cost effective. In a one hour training session on the proper use of an Indeco MES 10000 hammer, operators can expect to become more productive, experience less downtime and lower maintenance costs. HBS can also provide on-site training for the Indeco HP 5000 hammer, Indeco HP 5500 hammer, Indeco MES 5000, Indeco MES 7000 and many other brands of hydraulic breakers.



At Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC their mission is to provide the construction and quarry industry with the highest level of equipment, sales, support and service, while building strong business relationships and helping them to save time and money with their competitive prices. They believe the key to success is providing products of unsurpassed quality as well as a serious commitment to their customers and the products and services they offer.



For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com/.