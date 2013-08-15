Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC Offers Two New Unique Ways to Lower Customer's Costs

West Berlin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- With over 25 years of industry experience, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has learned a lot about the hydraulic hammer business. Furthermore, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC has learned a great deal about the business of their customers. Over the years, one quality has remained constant amongst Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC’s most successful customers. That one consistent quality has been the ability to keep costs low while maintaining quality. Now, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is offering their customers two new and unique ways to help lower operating costs.



Not every company that offers a hydraulic rock hammer can also offer certified rebuilt hammers. Thankfully, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC can offer certified rebuilt equipment and the costs are dramatically less than purchasing a brand new breaker. Not only will customers be able to save money on their capital costs, but with Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC they won’t be sacrificing an ounce of quality. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC rebuilds breakers from a variety of manufacturers, including: Allied/Rammer, Atlas, BTI, Caterpillar, Indeco, Kent, NPK, Stanley, and Tramac. Furthermore, all of the certified rebuilt breakers are accompanied by a six-month warranty and customers will receive full customer service support.



As if major savings on rebuilt breakers was not enough, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC also offer training sessions to help customers keep their businesses running efficiently. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC will come out to a customer’s location and host operator training sessions. These sessions can be extremely valuable and can even lead to major cost savings. A properly trained staff will be more productive and efficient when operating a hydraulic hammer. Furthermore, a trained staff is less likely to damage equipment and cause lost operational time. Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC understands their customers and they are happy to offer solutions to better their businesses. To hear more about the company as well as the services that they offer, please call 1-866-427-1007, or visit their website for more information.



About Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC

With the most powerful equipment in the industry, Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC is able to provide unmatched customer service, support and maintenance. By surpassing the expectations of all companies, they show how committed they are to their product by going above and beyond for every client. For more information about Hydraulic Breaker Services LLC or to schedule an on-site hammer operating training session, visit http://www.hydraulicbreakerservices.com.