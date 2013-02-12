Hydraulic Component Market in India 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Hydraulic Component market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for earth-moving, material-handling, and mining equipment. The Hydraulic Component market in India has also been witnessing the steady reduction in delivery lead times. However, rising raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Hydraulic Component Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Hydraulic Component market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Robert Bosch GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corp., and Yuken Kogyo Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Pvt. Ltd., UT Pumps and Systems Pvt., Bell Fluidtechnics Pvt. Ltd., Karunanand Hydropneumatic Controls (P) Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co Ltd., and Sauer-Danfoss Inc.



