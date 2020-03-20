Hydraulic Cylinders Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Hydraulic cylinders are used for creating mechanical force in a linear motion using hydraulic fluids. The hydraulic fluid under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface to cause a linear movement of the piston that is directly connected to the load. The hydraulic fluids include mineral oil, synthetic oils, and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, namely in construction equipment, engineering vehicles, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering.



The Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market was valued at US$ 10.94 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.66 Bn by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Factors such as increase in demand for efficient construction and mining activity as well as emergence of new technologies, fuel the demand for material handling equipment, which in turn, boost the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market. However, high cost and regular maintenance hampers the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new and improved technologies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for this market globally.



The hydraulic cylinder market is segmented based on function, design, and bore size. Based on function, the market is bifurcated into single acting cylinder, and double acting cylinder. By design, it is categorized into tie-rod cylinders, and welded cylinders. Further based on bore size, it is divided into less than 50mm, 51mm to 100 mm, 101mm to 150 mm, and greater than 151 mm.



Segment by Key players:

- Actuant Corporation

- Bosch Rexroth AG

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Eaton Corporation Plc

- Jarp Industries

- Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries

- Parker Hannifin Corporation



Segment by Type:

- Single acting cylinders

- Double acting cylinders



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Material handling

- Aerospace and defense

- Oil and gas

- Mining

- Agriculture

- Marine and shipyard industry

- Transportation



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Hydraulic Cylinder Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Forecast

4.5.1. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Hydraulic Cylinder Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



