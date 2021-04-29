New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The global Hydraulic Fluid Market is forecast to reach USD 9,629.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydraulic fluids are widely used in the manufacturing, construction, mining, and automotive industries. Transmission and distribution systems of power have become increasingly sophisticated, with their numerous applications and their operating conditions more demanding. Viscosity changes associated with low starting temperature and high operating temperatures contribute to system efficiency and reliability losses in diverse ways. Selection of the appropriate viscosity grade of hydraulic fluid is an essential and cost-effective technique. This allows the equipment to start smoothly at low temperatures, and also deliver adequate oil flow rates needed for efficient operation at high temperatures.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Among the connector type, the mobile hydraulic fluid connectors accounted for the largest market share of ~56% in the year 2018, and is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The advancements in the market have expanded the power of machines to enable them to move heavier loads faster. These advancements continue today with ever-increasing power capacities; higher energy efficiency by implementing load-sensing circuitry; higher reliability through improved filtration and diagnostic techniques; and enhanced operation through electronic control.

Among the base oil types, the mineral oil accounted for the largest market share of ~37% in the year 2018. Mineral oil is produced from crude oil. It has outstanding properties that allow it to offer lubrication at high temperatures, as well as maintains its stability for long. The mineral oil is easily available and is less expensive than other base oils.

The bio-based oil is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of bio-based fluids provides product source diversity, creating additional opportunities for the government, commercial, and consumer purchases. The products reduce dependence on oil imports and also decreases the level of pollution in rivers and oceans. Bio-based oils are majorly used in high-performance automotive and industrial lubricant applications. These unique products exhibit many superior characteristics to other lubricant oils and cause less engine friction than them, which in turn improves both machine life and fuel economy.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid infrastructural and industrial development in the region. Also, the fluids are capable of withstanding harsh and abrasive work environment, extreme temperatures, and constant weather changes. These advantages have led to an increased demand for hydraulic fluids in the construction industry. The booming agricultural sector of emerging economies, owing to the increasing demand for food grains by the surging population, are also contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Key participants include Eastman Chemical Company, British Petroleum Plc., LUKOIL Lubricants Company, Condat, Royal Dutch Shell plc, BASF SE, Castrol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Schaeffer Manufacturing Co, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hydraulic Fluid market on the basis of base oil type, connector type, industry vertical, and region:



Base Oil Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Semi-synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Bio-based Oil

Synthetic Oil



Connector Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Mobile Hydraulic Fluid Connectors

Stationary Hydraulic Fluid Connectors



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Construction Equipment

Marine

Aviation

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Hydraulic Fluid market and its competitive landscape.



