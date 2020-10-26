Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Hydraulic Fracturing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Hydraulic Fracturing by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Hydraulic Fracturing business, the date to enter into the Hydraulic Fracturing market, Hydraulic Fracturing product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The market for hydraulic fracturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.55% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The increasing unavailability of easy oil, growing demand for longer lateral services, stabilizing rate of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) well inventory are some of the factors driving the hydraulic fracturing market. On the flip side, environmental concerns and lack of capital market & incentives are restraining the market growth.



- Horizontal well type is expected to be the fastest growing well type. The majority of the wells active in the Permian Basin are horizontal wells (more than 2,000). As of April 2019, the total number of drilled wells in the Permian basin reached 555, repressing an increase of around 4.7% compared to the previous year value in the same month.

- The economic viability of using CO2 and nitrogen-based foam fluids, capable of providing waterless fracking, presents a growth opportunity for the companies.

- North America to dominate the market across the globe in the future, with the majority of the demand coming from the United States and Canada.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report are:



Archer Well Company Inc., Baker Hughes a GE Co.,, Basic Energy Services, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, FTS International Services, Halliburton Company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Patterson (Seventy Seven), RPC Inc. (Cudd Pumping), Schlumberger Limited, Liberty Oilfield Services



Market Research Study Focus on these Types:



Horizontal Wells

Vertical Wells



Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:



Residents

Industrial

Electric Power



Hydraulic Fracturing Market Scenario:



Horizontal Wells to Register Highest Growth Rate



- New technique of horizontal drilling and combined it with the pre-existing hydraulic fracturing techniques making it favorable for drilling in shale gas regions.

- The United States can be considered as the country, which has benefited the most from the combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The shift from vertical to horizontal wells is the most important change to occur over the last decade, allowing for greater formation access, while only incrementally increasing the cost of the well.

- The countrys natural gas production increases since 2005 have mainly been the result of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, notably in shale, sandstone, carbonate, and other tight geological formations.

- Since 2010, horizontal good drilling activity has dominated and currently accounts for the vast majority of drilling activity in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). Therefore, an increase in horizontal well drilling activities propels the demand for the hydraulic fracturing market.



North America to Dominate the Market



- North America is one of the major producers of crude oil and natural gas, globally. The hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven forward by new well drilling, and by the expanding producing well base.

- In the United States, the hydraulic fracturing market is primarily driven by increased drilling activities, new offshore projects, and redevelopment of matured fields. Due to the recovering drilling activity, the gas output is expected to reach an average of 47 billion cubic foot per day by 2020. The production from Marcellus/Utica shale and new oil wells is expected to account for most of the growth in gas production.

- The biggest increase in activity is expected from Canadas main crude oil and gas producing region, Alberta. Consequently, the hydraulic fracturing market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace in Canada.

- The rapid growth in the drilling activities and the increase in many horizontal wells in the region are expected to drive the hydraulic fracturing market in the long term.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



