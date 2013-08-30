Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worth $64 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Resource & Well Type – Global Trends & Forecasts up till 2017” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), Global hydraulic fracturing market will grow from estimated $31 billion in 2011. This value is expected to increase from $40 billion in 2012 to $64 billion by 2017, with 10% CAGR during the same period. North America is expected to lead the global hydraulic fracturing production market in terms of hydraulic horse power supplied by the year 2011



Browse 78 market data tables with 20 figures spread across 195 pages and in-depth TOC “Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Resource & Well Type – Global Trends & Forecasts up till 2017”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydraulic-fracturing-market-745.html



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The major drivers for hydraulic fracturing market are the fact that the technology increases production rate and adds to recoverable reserves; provides access to an energy strategy shift through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. Water availability and public opposition are seen as major restraints to the hydraulic fracturing market.



North America holds major market share in global hydraulic fracturing market. Research and development initiatives by American Government and favorable regulatory conditions have helped American market to grow to this level.



North America market share is 90% in the global hydraulic fracturing production, Rest of the World holds nearly 10% of the total capacity in hydraulic fracturing market. In North America U.S. is the largest market and market is led by Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Baker Hughes (U.S.), Superior Well Services (U.S.), Cudd Energy Services (U.S.). Chinese players and few Asian players are expected to come up in the near future.



The hydraulic fracturing market is segmented in two regions namely North America and Rest of the World. The hydraulic fracturing market is further segmented by resource types well types and countries.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the market. It includes an analysis of the value chain, a Porter’s five forces analysis, the competitive landscape, a raw material analysis, patent analysis, as well as the fracturing process. It also includes an analysis of the production cost. In addition, 11 key players of this market have also been profiled.



Scope of the report:

The report breaks the Hydraulic Fracturing Market into the following three segments:



On the basis of Geography: The report is divided into 6 main geographies: North America , South America, Europe, Africa (Libya), Asia , and Australia.



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