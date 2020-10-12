Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Hydraulic Hose Market was valued at USD 1.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to achieve USD 2.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027.



The surge within the development of green buildings is taken into account as an essential driver of the hydraulic hose market. The expansion in demand for energy-efficient green buildings can also be anticipated to positively influence the market, as these buildings are particularly designed to consume minimal energy. The Global Hydraulic Hose Market report supplies a holistic analysis of the market. The report provides complete evaluation of key segments, developments, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and elements which are enjoying a considerable position available in the market.



What's Hydraulic Hose?



The hydraulic rubber hose is made from thermoplastic materials or rubber. It carries fluid that imparts drive within the hydraulic equipment. To guard the hose from climate situations, abrasion, and oil or chemical substances, the hose is created of three layers: the inside layer, the reinforcement layer, and the outer protecting layer. The hydraulic hose is employed in varied sectors resembling the economic sector, the agricultural sector, the development sector, and others. The sturdiness of the hydraulic hose is restricted owing to the altering local weather which finish in abrasion.



World Hydraulic Hose Market Overview



The rising demand within the agricultural, development and industrial sectors is driving the hydraulic rubber hose market. The improved demand in meals consumption has enforced the agriculture trade to enhance its crop yields, subsequently boosting the demand for hydraulic rubber hose available in the market. Within the development sector, the hydraulic rubber hose is utilized for transferring the water, gasoline, air, and constructional supplies. For the conveyance of fluids, the hydraulic rubber hoses are employed within the chemical trade, pulp and paper trade, and the fabric dealing with trade. The rising demand from the industries to deal with their operational effectivity is that the key driving issue for the hydraulic rubber hose market. The issue that hinders market progress is the rise in demand for thermoplastic hoses in varied functions.



Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Hydraulic Hose Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, and Geography.



Hydraulic Hose Market by Product



- Reinforced

- Corrugated

- Coiled

- Others



Hydraulic Hose Market by Applications



- Agriculture

- Construction

- Material Handling

- Others



Hydraulic Hose Market by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the world



The hydraulic rubber hose market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is principally owing to the fact that most of the populations in these regions have agriculture as their basic occupation along with the rise in industrialization, henceforth giving the boost to the market. The expansion in industrialization has also improved the production of automobiles and construction work in the region.



Key Players In Hydraulic Hose Market



- Parker Hannifin Corp

- Eaton Corporation

- Bridgestone Corporation

- Gates Corporation

- RYCO Hydraulics

- ContiTech AG



