Hydraulic Winches Market Registers Enormous Growth Rate During the Forecast Period, 2019–2025

The global hydraulic winches market is expected to exhibit decent growth in the next few years due to the increase in industrialization, construction, and mining activities in key countries. High requirement for winches that can perform excellently even in harsh marine environments and tough offshore conditions could benefit the global hydraulic winches market. Increasing use of hydraulic winches in tunneling, shipyard, heavy industry, cement plant, and offshore drilling applications could be a significant factor augmenting the demand in the global market.



Manufacturers of hydraulic winches are anticipated to introduce new features for their products to keep customers interested. In July 2019, Dover Corporation's TWG, a US manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, swing drives, and electronic monitoring systems, announced the addition of new free fall capability to its Pullmaster M12 winches.



Players to Expand Product Lines with New and Innovative Offerings



Some of the leading players of the global hydraulic winches market are PACCAR Winch, Mile Marker Industries, Comeup Industry, Ingersoll Rand, Shandong Run, ROTZLER, Muir, Dana Brevini Motion Systems, Manabe Zoki, Ramsey Winch, Markey Machinery, Warn Industries, Superwinch, Ini Hydraulic, and Wantong Heavy



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Pull Pressure less than 10 MT



? Pull Pressure between 10 MT and 30 MT



? Pull Pressure more than 30 MT



By Application



? Mining and Construction



? Marine



? Utility



? Others



Hydraulic winches with pull pressure of more than 30 MT could find use in challenging applications such as geophysical explorations, drilling rigs, frac trucks, and winch trucks. Some of the common applications of hydraulic winches with pull pressure between 10 MT and 30 MT are towing and recovery, railroad, and general industrial. Hydraulic winches with pull pressure less than 10 MT could be used for SUVs, light duty trucks, and jeeps and feature water and corrosion resistance properties and element proof construction. Based on application, the global hydraulic winches market is segmented into utility, marine, mining and construction, and others. In the marine and mining industries, hydraulic winches could find application in offshore as well as onshore activities.



By Region



On the basis of production, the US is anticipated to account for a commanding share of the global hydraulic winches market during the forecast period 2019-2025. According to market analysts, China and the EU could trail the US on the basis of production share. Followed by the EU, the US is also expected to lead the global hydraulic winches market in terms of consumption. Increase in mining activities could help the US to exhibit significant growth in the global hydraulic winches market. According to the Mineral Commodity Summaries 2019 report of the United States Geological Survey, US mines showed a 3% increase in their production of raw mineral materials in 2018, compared to the previous year.



