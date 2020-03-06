Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Hydro Chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026



Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) is a manmade compound, which is used as refrigerants, aerosols, and have application in foam manufacture. They are chemically similar to chlorofluorocarbons and exhibit similar properties such as low boiling points, which make them ideal to be used in foam blowing and refrigeration industry. Unlike CFCs, HCFCs are volatile and have low global warming potential. They are classified as VOCs, and rise up to stratosphere damaging the ozone layer, though are less potent than CFC's. HCFC's have replaced CFC's in many applications and are in the process of being phased out themselves. They have application in commercial refrigeration, foam blowing, and residential air conditioning, and are gradually replaced by hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs).



Get Exciting Discount On this Premium Report, Click Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/476



Under the Montreal Protocol complete phase out of HCFCs is slated for 2020, in developed countries and 2030 in emerging economies. Developed countries have already adopted or are in the process of adopting natural or less harmful artificial alternatives on a large scale, resulting in the phasing out of HCFC market in North America and Europe.



HCFC Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type:

- HCFC 22

- HCFC 141b

- HCFC 142b

- HCFC 123

- HCFC 124

- HCFC 225ca

- HCFC 225cb

- HCFC 21

- Others

On the basis of application:

- Refrigeration

? Domestic

? Commercial

? Transport

- Large Scale Refrigerators

? Supermarkets

? Industrial

- Chillers

? Displacement

? Centrifugal

- Air Conditioning

? Portable

? Single Split

? Multi Split

? Mobile

- Foam Blowing

- Aerosol Propellants

On the basis of foam

- Polyurethane Foam (PU)

? Appliances

? Apparel Automotive

? Building & Construction

? Electronics

? Flooring

? Furnishing

? Marine

? Medical

? Packaging

- Polystyrene Foam (PS)

? Building & Construction

? Food Packaging

? Transportation

? Other Application

- Phenolic Foam

? Building & Construction

? Insulation

? Other Applications

- Others

? Automotive

? Building & Construction

? Packaging

? Other Applications



HCFC-22 was the most commonly used refrigerant, though it is being phased out in favor of HFC-134b. Similarly, in the foam industry, HCFC 141b and HCFC 142b are being replaced by HFC-245fa. HCFC 123 are used in centrifugal chillers and fire extinguishers, HCFC 124 have application in air conditioning equipment. HCFC 225ca and HCFC 225cb are used as aerosol solvents.



The largest end user is refrigeration, due to their adverse environmental effects, the market is rapidly shifting to HFC refrigerated systems, especially in the U.S. The stationary air-conditioning includes commercial and residential spaces, while mobile air-conditioning is employed in automotive and aviation industry. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies has led to growth of automotive market, which in turn has driven the air-conditioning market, which is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/476



Foam blowing market is also undergoing a shift to HFO, though large scale use is expected to take many years due to lack of large-scale manufacturing infrastructure.



HCFC Market Outlook



- The foam, refrigeration, and air-conditioning market has a scope for market growth in Asia Pacific and Africa markets due to high demand from end-use industries. Blowing agents are required in construction, packaging, and manufacture of appliances. The environmental concerns of ozone layer depletion and global warming has led to restriction of HCFC as refrigerant and blowing agent. Hence, Asia Pacific and Africa markets face a challenge of meeting market needs and reducing climate change at the same time. A shift from fluorocarbons to alternatives is expected during the forecast period.



- European Union has adopted measures, which go way beyond the requirements of the Montreal Protocol, and has actively promoted R&D for alternatives. HCFC usage in many industrial sectors has been completely phased out. Similarly, in North America, the refrigeration market has seen a shift in CO2 based refrigeration systems, which is expected to hamper the market growth.



- Latin American economies have also reduced usage of HCFC and other ozone depleting substances by 60% according to the UN Industrial Development Organization, despite burgeoning growth in refrigeration markets of Brazil and Chile. The region aims at a phase-out by 2030 meeting the Montreal Protocol requirements.



Major players operating in the hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) market include Honeywell International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Harp International Ltd, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Arkema S.A., Sinochem Group, Solvay S.A., and ZEON Corporation. Furthermore, major players in the refrigeration market are The Danfoss Group, Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls Inc, and United Technologies Corporation.