Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator; Using Revolutionary Technology for an Ultra Clean Mouth

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- 75% of Americans will suffer from gum disease in their lives. This is the main cause of tooth loss in adults. Regular brushing and flossing is of course recommended, but will only reach an eighth of an inch under the gums, leaving substantial amounts of bacteria in areas that are hard to see, and difficult to reach.



The Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator uses patented magnetic technology to ionise the water being used to rinse the mouth. This unique system actually creates an active barrier to prevent bacteria clinging to the teeth, whilst the water stream gently massages the gums, dislodging food and other undesirable substances. In fact, the Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator is clinically proven to be 64% more effective in reducing plaque and tartar than nonmagnetic irrigators, thereby dramatically reducing red, swollen gums and bad smelling breath. Irrigation reduces the amount of time that bacteria can sit below the gum line, so reduces tooth decay and damage to the bone that holds the tooth in place.



Better oral health also leads to improved health overall. A report by the Surgeon General of the United States advises that gum disease has been linked to diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and other life threatening illnesses.



Because of the unique ionising technique, the Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator is able to release water at lower pressure, so whilst it disrupts plaque and flushes bacteria and toxins out, it is also very safe, and does not damage gums.



The Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator uses unique technology to clean teeth, prevent gum disease and create a feeling of having had a professional clean every day.



The Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator is brought to the market by by Natural Gumption.



The Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator is priced at around [$98]. For more information, or to order a Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator, visit http://www.naturalgumption.com



About Natural Gumption

Formed by a Dental Hygienist in San Juan Capistrano, California, Natural Gumption is dedicated to oral hygiene. The company helps people to take great care of their teeth and gums at home, between visits to the dentist. Its website offers a wealth of information on oral hygiene, and access to the best oral health products available, enabling its clients to achieve a healthy mouth, which in turn leads to a healthier life. The dental professionals at Natural Gumption welcome any questions or comments.