Hydrocolloid Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Hydrocolloid Market - Global Trend & Forecast To 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Hydrocolloid Market By Type (Gelatin, Xanthan, Guar, Arabic, Locust Bean, Pectin, Alginate, Carrageenan, Agar, CMC), Food & Beverage Application, Source (Natural & Synthetic), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, Coating) & Geography - Global Trend & Forecast To 2018
Hydrocolloid is large molecules that can form viscous liquid or gels when dispersed in water. They can perform wide range of functions such as thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agent in food industry. They can easily modify the properties of food products. Due to their functional properties and applications, the hydrocolloid is extensively used across the world. The global food hydrocolloid market is projected to reach $7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5% by 2018. North America dominated the global food hydrocolloid market in 2012. The market for food hydrocolloid is witnessing a remarkable growth due to growing demand for healthier food products and natural food ingredients.
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The demand for hydrocolloid is increasing in emerging markets such as India and China due to change in lifestyle and preference for convenience foods. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for food hydrocolloids market. This market is dominated by gelatin in terms of value and volume. It is mostly extracted from natural sources such as seaweed, plant exudates, etc. Plant exudates are widely used for extraction. Hydrocolloid has a wide array of applications in foods industry. The market for food hydrocolloid by applications was dominated by confectionery. The important players of food hydrocolloid have been involved in expansion of new facilities and manufacturing units to enhance their global reach and meet the growing demand for hydrocolloid in various countries.
The report provides a full analysis of the world's key players in the industry, major hydrocolloid types, sources, functions, applications, and geography market in terms of revenue and volume. It includes different types of food hydrocolloid such as gelatin, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, etc. On the basis of sources, the market has been divided into plant, marine, animal, microbial, and synthetic. The market has been segmented on the basis of functions such as stabilizer, thickener, gelling agent, fat replacer, coating materials, etc. The market is further segmented on the basis of applications such as bakery, confectionery, meat & poultry, snacks & savory, beverages, dairy products, and others. Food hydrocolloid market is also segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).
Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and burning issues of the market are discussed in detail. The report also discusses the market share by key players and countries. The top players of this industry such as CP Kelco (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Danisco A/S (Denmark), and FMC Corp. (U.S.) have been profiled in this report.
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