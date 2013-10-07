Hydrocolloid Market to Reach 7 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The report “Hydrocolloid Market By Type (Gelatin, Xanthan, Guar, Arabic, Locust Bean, Pectin, Alginate, Carrageenan, Agar, CMC), Food & Beverage Application, Source (Natural & Synthetic), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, Coating) & Geography – Global Trend & Forecast To 2018”, defines and segments the global hydrocolloids market with analysis & forecasting of revenue & volume for the food hydrocolloids. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the hydrocolloids market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges.



Browse 192 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 406 pages and in-depth TOC on “Hydrocolloid Market By Type (Gelatin, Xanthan, Guar, Arabic, Locust Bean, Pectin, Alginate, Carrageenan, Agar, CMC), Food & Beverage Application, Source (Natural & Synthetic), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, Coating) & Geography – Global Trend & Forecast To 2018”.



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The global Hydrocolloid market has been growing tremendously due to the increasing demand for healthy and natural food products from the health conscious consumers. Hydrocolloid are used in different industries such as oil, food, pharmaceuticals, etc. The extensive range of functions exhibited by Hydrocolloid in food industry is an important driving force in the market. The main reason for ample use of Hydrocolloid in food industry is their ability to bind with water and modify the properties of food ingredients. Hydrocolloid are used as thickeners, gelling agents, stabilizers, fat replacers, etc. Majority of the Hydrocolloid are obtained from natural sources such as plants, seaweeds, animals, and micro-organisms. Fluctuation in raw material prices and shortage of raw materials are perceived as the restrains in the Hydrocolloid market.



The global Hydrocolloid market is projected to be around $7 billion by 2018. In 2012, North America was the largest food Hydrocolloid market. Gelatin dominated the Hydrocolloid market (excluding all types of starches). It is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



The leading players in the food Hydrocolloid market include CP Kelco (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Danisco A/S (Denmark), and FMC Corp. (U.S.). These market players are focusing on expansion of new facilities and manufacturing units to increase the productivity of different types of Hydrocolloid. Considering demand in the marketplace, these companies are also investing in R&D to launch new products.



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