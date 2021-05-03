Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages.



The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



Key Highlights From the Report



In January 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids made an announcement about the introduction of Gellaneer, XanTreme, and Clarixan in its xanthum, and gellan gum product line.

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

Hydrocolloids market revenue in North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing use of hydrocolloids in reducing fat and oil in food products and a high demand for packaged and convenience food. In addition, growing awareness among people related to healthy food habits is causative of the market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.



Hydrocolloids Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global hydrocolloids market on the basis of type, source, application, industry vertical, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others



Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrocolloids-market



