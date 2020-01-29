London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- The power generation market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate electric power generation facilities. These facilities generate electric power using various forms of energy, such as fossil fuels, nuclear, solar, wind and water. The establishments in this industry produce electrical energy and provide electricity to electric power transmission and distribution systems.



The power generation market is segmented by type of energy source, by end-user and by geography.



By Type Of Energy Source - The power generation market can be segmented by type of energy source into

a) Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation

b) Hydroelectric Power Generation

c) Wind Electric Power Generation

d) Solar Electric Power Generation

e) Nuclear Electric Power Generation

f) Biomass Electric Power Generation

g) Other Electric Power Generation

h) Geothermal Electric Power Generation



Fossil fuel electric power generation was the largest segment of the power generation market by type of energy source in 2018 at 70.8%. The solar electric power generation market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.5%.



By Type End-User - The power generation market can be segmented by type of end-user into

a)Industrial

b)Commercial

c)Residential



Growth has accelerated in all the segments of the global power generation market segmented by end-user.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power generation, accounting for 49.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the power generation market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.9% and 4.8% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.7% and 2.0% respectively.



Major competitors of Global Power Generation Services Market are EDF Group, Enel SpA, Engie S.A., E.ON SE, Uniper SE.



