Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market 2014 - 2025: Industry Shares, Size, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- This report covers stationary and mobile applications of fuel cells in addition to hydrogen infrastructure and delivery. The report addresses existing markets for fuel cells, providing current market sizes in addition to forecasts of growth for these and emerging application areas. It provides a description and analysis of the current technology choices as well as the latest R&D. In particular, we cover the value proposition, price and pricing trends for each application.



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Trends and Geographical Analysis



Further important focal points of this market analysis includes the future potential, legislation, incentives and R&D efforts in different geographic zones - Europe, North America, and Asia, rest of the world with a particular focus on the BRICS countries.



Global Company Profiles



An accurate study of the leading players for every geographic zone has been undertaken with focus on OEMs, fuel cell system and stack suppliers.



Stationary Fuel Cell Applications, Forecasts and Players



The development of stationary applications of fuel cells (such as back-up power supplies), by contrast to mobile ones (such as for powering vehicles), has been led by different types of industrial companies with very different scopes and strategies depending on their geographic regions. Depending on the business opportunity certain players find lucrative niches. This report details the business models that have led to recent market successes giving a view of the economics and future growth potential. These businesses including addressing applications such as the IT back-up and energy supply of data center; Infrastructure (harbors, shipping and airport); mining; water treatment plants; micro-chip fabs; and large distributed generation.



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The market size and forecasts for these applications are given along with current and emerging companies developing stationary fuel cell business cases.



Mobile Fuel Cell Applications, Forecasts and Players



For the mobile applications of fuel cells this report details the market development for fuel cell cars, fuel cell buses, two- and three-wheelers, and the development of the H2 Infrastructure. An overview of other transportation applications is also provided including military applications, fuel cell powered vessels and material handling. The report compares the business model of the traditional fuel cell car manufacturers with those of new comers and analyzes trends of fuel cell system suppliers for fuel cell buses.



H2 Infrastructure and Delivery



The report focusses on energy storage applications with an in depth analysis of the developments in Germany. In this analysis IDTechEx find the necessity for renewable energy storage, describes the diverse initiatives on green hydrogen and power-to-gas (P2G) in Germany and Europe. The report covers the different types of P2G and the technical processes that apply.

New product, new markets and players as well as business models of those that are involved are covered. The economics of P2G systems are studied as are the existing commercialization projects around the world.



The Big Picture



This report is ideal for those seeking to understand the big picture of fuel cells and H2 delivery - in stationary and mobile applications, globally, with forecasts, players and emerging technologies as well as governmental and industrial trends and drivers.



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