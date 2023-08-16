Hydrogen Detection Market Size 2023 - Segmentations, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2023 -- The global hydrogen detection market is estimated to be worth USD 240 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles, rising need for detecting and monitoring hydrogen gas levels to help prevent potential damage to infrastructure, machinery, and electrical systems, as well as escalated need for hydrogen leak detection and monitoring for safety and process control in various industries such as oil & gas, automotive & transportation, energy & power, chemical and so on are some of the major factors driving the hydrogen detection market growth globally.



Hydrogen Detection Market: Key Trends



The prominent players in the hydrogen detection market are Teledyne Technologies, Honeywell International, Figaro Engineering, H2Scan Corporation, NevadaNano, Membrapor, Makel Engineering and so on. These hydrogen detection companies boast detection and monitoring trends with a comprehensive product portfolio and geographic solid footprint.



Electrochemical technology to account for the largest share of the hydrogen detection market in 2028



Continuous scientific research has resulted in the emergence of multiple hydrogen sensing technologies. Among these, electrochemical technology has established themselves as a prominent technology in the hydrogen detection market owing to its accuracy level in detection of hydrogen in any environment type. Hydrogen detection equipment with electrochemical technology employ solid electrolytes capable of conducting oxygen anions and protons, enabling them to detect hydrogen even in environments with high temperatures. Electrochemical hydrogen detectors find practical use in various applications, such as automotive & transportation, energy & power, and metal & mining. The widespread acceptance and utilization of these hydrogen detectors can be attributed to the outstanding characteristics of solid-state electrolytes, which provide stability, high ionic conductivity in elevated temperatures, and resistance to challenging operational conditions. All these factors are expected to surge the market growth for electrochemical technology for hydrogen detection during the forecast period.



Portable hydrogen detection equipment to register highest CAGR in the hydrogen detection market during forecast period.



Portable hydrogen detection equipment is widely used in a variety of industries such as oil & gas, chemical, automotive & transportation and food & beverage for hydrogen detection and monitoring applications. Portable hydrogen detection equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, monitoring, and control in diverse industrial applications and environments where hydrogen gas is present. It is indispensable for the secure management of hydrogen, early identification of leaks, and preventing accidents or potential hazards associated with hydrogen gas. All these factors are expected to provide a significant surge for portable hydrogen detection equipment in the hydrogen detection market.



The automotive & transportation application to register highest CAGR as well as market size in the hydrogen detection market during the forecast period.



The automotive & transportation application is expected to dominate the hydrogen detection market with the highest market size in 2028 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In automotive and transportation applications, hydrogen detection is crucial to ensure safety, detect leaks, enhance vehicle performance, adhere to regulations, and enable effective emergency response in hydrogen-powered vehicles and transportation systems. Hydrogen is used as a fuel for fuel cell vehicles or in hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines. In addition, hydrogen storage and handling systems in automotive applications involve high-pressure tanks or storage systems. Thus, the detection of hydrogen leaks and, monitoring levels of hydrogen in FCVs, and detecting malfunctions in storage and distribution systems is expected to escalate the demand for hydrogen detection equipment in automotive & transportation application in the hydrogen detection market.



Furthermore, detecting hydrogen leaks or releases is crucial to ensuring the safety of vehicle occupants and nearby individuals and infrastructure. Early hydrogen gas detection allows for swift action to prevent potential accidents, fires, or explosions. These factors are fueling the growth of the hydrogen detection market growth.



Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the hydrogen detection market in 2028



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the hydrogen detection market in 2028. Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for automotive & transportation applications. The region has strong economies such as China, India, and Japan, which are investing and focusing on the development of fuel cell manufacturing, hydrogen production facilities, and hydrogen infrastructure development. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in adopting hydrogen technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen-powered vehicles. As these hydrogen technologies become more prevalent, the need for hydrogen detection equipment becomes essential to ensure their safe and efficient operation. All these factors are driving the growth of the hydrogen detection market in the region.



The major hydrogen detection equipment providers in the hydrogen detection market include Teledyne Technologies, Honeywell International, Figaro Engineeering, H2Scan Corporation, NevadaNano, Hydrogen Sense Technology, Membrapor, Makel Engineering and so on.