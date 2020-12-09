New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to reach USD 49.52 Billion by the year 2026. Hydrogen fuel cells are known to be used in a broad range of applications like cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and/or backup power systems. As those fuel cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense. A Hydrogen fuel cell is a device that generates electrical power by a chemical reaction via conversion of fuel (hydrogen) into electricity. Although fuel cells are considered to be electrochemical cells and consist of similar structures, fuel cells require an uninterrupted source of oxygen and fuel to run, similar to how an internal combustion engine that needs a constant flow of gasoline or diesel.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydrogen Fuel Cell business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Materials Handling Inc., Fuel cell Energy Inc., Intelligent Energy Limited, SFC Energy AG, Ballard Energy Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Hydrogenic Corporation



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)



Liquid-Cooled Type

Air-Cooled Type



Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)



Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Megawatt, 2017–2027)



Automotive

Stationary

Material Handling Equipment

Electricity

Portable Power



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



