Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size to Reach $1,129 Million by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2023 -- According to a research report "Hydrogen Fueling Station Market by Supply Type, Station Size (Small Stations, Mid-Sized Stations, Large Stations), Station Type (Fixed Hydrogen Stations, Mobile Hydrogen Stations), Pressure, Solution (EPC, Components) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global hydrogen fueling station market is projected to reach USD 1,129 million by 2030 from an estimated USD 380 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The key factor such as growing demand for the zero-emission vehicles and strong government support have led to many top OEMs investing in the research and development of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Due to increasing demand for the FCEVs, there is a need for the hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Furthermore, growing public and private investments in emerging economies have accelerated the growth of hydrogen fueling station market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205206436



The on-site, by supply type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on supply type, the hydrogen fueling station market has been split into on-site and off-site. The on-site segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to shift toward clean and green fuels, which is possible through the onsite production of hydrogen through electrolysis. The growth of on-site segment is attributed by the to rising investments in green hydrogen projects and inclination toward zero-carbon fuel to power fuel cell vehicles.



Based on solution, components is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



This report segments the hydrogen fueling station market based on components into two segments: engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and components. The components segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Components is a crucial element of the hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Easy and cost-efficient hydrogen storage and supply via compression is likely to support the growth of the components segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the hydrogen fueling station market



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest hydrogen fueling station market during the forecast period. Several countries in the Asia Pacific are planning pilot projects or carrying out full-scale development of electrolyzer based hydrogen fueling station in the region. This has increased investments toward pilot projects, feasibility studies, and new deployments of hydrogen fueling stations in the Asia Pacific, especially in South Korea and Japan. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market in the region. Furthermore, rapid adoption of hydrogen powered light duty and heavy duty vehicles across these countries have accelerated the growth of hydrogen fueling station market.



Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=205206436



Some of the major players in the hydrogen fueling station market are Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Linde plc (Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), and McPhy Energy S.A. (France). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, contracts, product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, investments and expansions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com