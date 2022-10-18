Hydrogen in Mining Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Air Liquide, Alstom, and Bloom Energy Among Others – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Hydrogen in Mining – Thematic Research has been recently added to the GlobalData Plc report catalog. The report identifies that Hydrogen remains one of the most abundantly available and commonly known elements in the world, and it will become a game-changer with its noteworthy contribution to clean energy transitions. Hydrogen will play a critical role in the transition to clean energy with the advancement of its applications in sectors such as transportation and haulage (fuel cell vehicles), buildings (hydrogen blending), and power generation.



In the mining sector hydrogen is forming part of many miners' decarbonization pathways, either as carbon-free fuel to displace diesel in heavy equipment, such as haul trucks and trains, or to generate electricity for the power processing plant, with testing already underway and the potential for it to be used more widely before the end of the decade.



Hydrogen in Mining Industry Trends



The main trends shaping the hydrogen theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. We classify these trends into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.



Technology trends

- Electrolyzers-first step towards clean hydrogen production

- Hydrogen energy storage

- Renewable technology improvements

- Growing carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment

- Waste to hydrogen tech



Macroeconomic trends

- Hydrogen cost -a barrier

- Focus on costs across the transportation sector

- Increased flexibility

- Hydrogen import-export partnerships on the rise



Regulatory trends

- Hydrogen adoption strategies across different countries



Hydrogen Value Chain in Mining Industry



Energy source

- Natural gas

- Coal

- Biomass

- Renewables

- Nuclear



Production

- Natural gas reform

- Partial oxidation

- Gasification

- Electrolysis



Transportation, Storage & Distribution

- Pipelines

- Road & Rail

- Tankers

- Liquefaction

- Solid State Storage

- Fuel Cells

- Hydrogen refueling stations



End user

- Commercial and industrial heating

- Oil refining

- Chemical manufacturing

- Iron & Steel

- Power generation

- Transportation

- Residential heating



Hydrogen in Mining Industry Companies



GlobalData highlights the companies whose fortunes may improve on their medium-term strength in the hydrogen theme.

- Air Liquide: Air Liquide is a provider of gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and healthcare sectors. In March 2021, Air Liquide Japan and Itochu, through an MoU agreed to partner for the development of hydrogen mobility markets in Japan. In January 2021, Cummins and Air Liquide were involved in a JV agreement to boost green hydrogen.

- Alstom: Alstom is a marketer and developer of transport systems. The company offers a wide range of rolling stock such as tramways, metros, suburban and regional trains, high-speed trains, locomotives, and components.

- Ballard Power Systems: Ballard Power is a leader in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of hydrogen fuel cell power systems. The company witnessed several key announcements such as its strategic partnership with Linamar Corporation for developing fuel-cell powertrains and components for light-duty vehicles (class 1 and 2) starting with the North American and European regions.



