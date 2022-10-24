Hydrogen in Oil and Gas Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Air Liquide, Baker Hughes, and Ballard Power Systems – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest market publication titled Hydrogen in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research study has identified the role of oil and gas players in realizing a hydrogen economy. Several companies are investing in the hydrogen theme for creating alternative revenue streams in the energy sector. The oil and gas industry are the largest consumer of hydrogen, deploying it in refining and petrochemical processes. The industry can leverage this edge into becoming the prominent supplier of hydrogen fuel as envisaged in the hydrogen economy.



The oil and gas industry is also investing in the development of hydrogen distribution networks and hydrogen fuel cells to capitalize on the prospective application of hydrogen fuel in the transportation sector. Sinopec and Shell lead the oil and gas sector in this field. There is also a growing network of hydrogen pipelines to expand the reach of hydrogen to prospective end users. Blending hydrogen in natural gas pipelines is also being pursued. Air Liquide is the leader in hydrogen pipeline development.



Hydrogen in Oil and Gas Industry trends



Industry trends

- Decarbonizing hydrogen production

- Application in energy storage

- Potential in the transportation sector

- Cost is a barrier for green hydrogen



Technology trends

- Technological advancements in electrolyzers

- Hydrogen storage

- Hydrogen transportation

- Hydrogen fuel cells

- Growing CCS deployment

- Waste to hydrogen tech

- Renewable technology improvements



Regulatory trends

- Hydrogen adoption strategies



Hydrogen in Oil & Gas Industry Value Chain Analysis



GlobalData's hydrogen value chains can be divided into four segments: energy source, production, transportation, storage & distribution, and end user.



Energy source

- Coal

- Biomass

- Renewables

- Nuclear



Production

- Natural gas reform

- Partial oxidation

- Gasification

- Electrolysis



Transportation, storage & distribution

- Pipelines

- Road & rail

- Tankers

- Liquefaction

- Solid State Storage

- Fuel Cells

- Hydrogen refuelling stations



End user

- Commercial and industrial heating

- Oil refining

- Chemical manufacturing

- Iron & Steel

- Power generation

- Transportation

- Residential heating



Key Hydrogen Companies in Oil and Gas Sector



GlobalData highlights the oil and gas companies that are making their mark within the hydrogen theme.



Oil and gas companies

- BP

- Chevron Corp

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

- Eni

- Equinor

- ExxonMobil

- Gazprom Neft

- Reliance Industries

- Repsol

- Rosneft

- Royal Dutch Shell

- Saudi Arabian Oil Co

- TotalEnergies



Hydrogen technology companies

- Air Liquide

- Baker Hughes

- Ballard Power Systems

- Bloom Energy

- GE

- ITM Power

- Linde

- Mitsubishi Power

- Nel ASA

- Siemens Energy

- Ways2H



