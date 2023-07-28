Hydrogen Market Size to Reach $410.6 Billion by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2023 -- Hydrogen Market is projected to reach USD 410.6 billion in 2030 from USD 242.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe. Hydrogen gas has an excellent energy carrying capacity. It can be produced in large quantities and supplied to large-scale industries for various operations. It can be produced as a principal and by-product from various primary energy sources (such as wind, solar, coal, natural gas, and nuclear). Currently, hydrogen is produced in bulk for many value-added uses and chemical substances. It delivers power for various applications, including fuel cells and combined heat and power technologies. global push to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change has led to an increased focus on clean and sustainable energy sources and drive the demand for Hydrogen Market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Market"

120 - Tables

45 - Figures

185 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132975342



The generation type segment, by sector, is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period.



Based on sector, the hydrogen market has been segmented into generation type, storage, and transportation. The generation type segment is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period. Governments and businesses are looking at low-carbon and zero-emission options as a result of the pressing need to slow down climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Since it generates no carbon dioxide when used, green hydrogen generation offers a workable answer to the problem of decarbonization. Additionally, hydrogen is used as a feedstock or process fuel by many sectors, including chemical manufacture, refineries, and the production of steel. The demand for low-carbon and green hydrogen is rising as industry work to minimize their carbon footprint.



The mobility segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period



This report segments the hydrogen market based on application into three segments: energy, mobility, and chemical & refinery. The mobility segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Owing to the rising adaption of the fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen fueling station. Due to the hydrogen fuel cell's electrochemical reaction only producing water vapor as a byproduct, FCEVs have zero emissions. Due to this feature, FCEVs are a desirable alternative for both consumers and governments aiming to reduce air pollution and battle climate change.



North America is expected to be the largest region in the hydrogen market



North America is expected to be the largest hydrogen market during the forecast period. The North America region, comprising of US, Canada, and Mexico. Governments are dedicated to combating climate change and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. One important clean energy carrier that can aid in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable development is hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced from renewable sources.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132975342



Some of the major players in the hydrogen market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), Worthington Industries (US), Cryolor (France), Hexagon Purus (Norway), and NPROXX (Netherlands). The major strategies these players adopt include merger & acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com