Hydrogen Peroxide Demand to Be Hurt by Digitalization in Western Countries

Hydrogen peroxide widely functions as a bleaching or oxidizing agent. It is used as an oxidizing agent in the pulp & paper, textile and cosmetics industry. Consumption patterns of hydrogen peroxide vary globally. The global hydrogen peroxide market is segmented by applications into pulp & paper, propylene oxide, laundry products, water treatment, mining, textiles, and other niche applications. In terms of grades of hydrogen peroxide, the markets for electronic and industrial grades have also been included in the comprehensive market report on hydrogen peroxide. Pulp & paper remains the single largest outlet for industrial grade hydrogen peroxide globally for bleaching of pulp and deinking of recycled paper. The sluggish growth in pulp & paper owing to the shift from print to digital media is expected to hinder the hydrogen peroxide demand. Growth in various other applications is likely to get the better of hydrogen peroxide industry, especially from propylene oxide where hydrogen peroxide is converted to Propylene Oxide (HPPO), a key raw material in the Polyurethanes industry.



Asia-Pacific dominates the global hydrogen peroxide market mainly driven by strong demand in pulp & paper, textile and water treatment. In terms of supply, domestic demands are largely satisfied by local manufacturers. However, at a global level, Evonik, Solvay and Arkema together account for around one-third of the global production. The industry has a number of planned expansions in the mid-term forecast. For instance, Solvay has announced capacity expansions at its European sites in Belgium, Germany and Finland. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has invested more than $ 150 million to build a new production facility in Taiwan which is expected to have a nameplate capacity of around 40 kilo tons and is likely to come on stream in 2023.



The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global industry landscape and assessing its impact remains a key question across a number of industry verticals. In Prismane Consulting's Hydrogen Peroxide strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Hydrogen Peroxide across several applications and sub-applications. The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottleneck, plant shutdowns and investments have also been taken into account while compiling this comprehensive strategy report. According to Prismane Consulting's market model, the global demand for Hydrogen Peroxide is anticipated to grow at an average rate of around 3-4% post-2021 (long-term forecast). The Hydrogen Peroxide Strategy Report 2020 describes the Hydrogen Peroxide market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- Hydrogen Peroxide Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Hydrogen Peroxide ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



