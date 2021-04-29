New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The increasing use of hydrogen peroxide as raw material for propylene oxide production, the increasing demand for hydrogen peroxide in the semiconductor sector, and the growing demand for wastewater treatment are boosting the Hydrogen Peroxide market.



The Global Hydrogen Peroxide market is forecast to reach USD 6.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market is the expansion of the e-commerce, food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors that is resulting in boosting the demand for pulp & paper for packaging. The rising awareness about the impact of undertreated disposed waster on the environment has resulted in the elevated deployment of the compound in water purification. The continuous effort of governments of various nations in this region, like India, on enhancing public hygiene by developing different programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also supports the expansion of the market in this region. The formulation of pragmas like Namami Gange Programme, wherein the emphasis is on rejuvenating National River Ganga, also paves new arenas of application for the compound in this region, which would further contribute to the market growth in this region.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hydrogen Peroxide market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Hydrogen Peroxide business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Hydrogen Peroxide market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Key participants include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow, Chang Chun Group, Grasim, Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Alkali and Chemicals Ltd, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Co. Ltd, Kemira Oyj and Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.



Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Scope:



A broad Hydrogen Peroxide market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Hydrogen Peroxide market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Hydrogen Peroxide market on the basis of Dilution Type, End-user, Application and region:



Dilution Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



90% H2O2

35% H2O2

6 to 10% H2O2

3% H2O2



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bleaching

Oxidizing

Disinfectant

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pulp & Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Synthesis

Food & Beverage

Mining

Textiles

Cosmetics & Healthcare

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



In context to Dilution Type, the 35 percent H2O2 segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the food sector and application of the compound in bleaching wheat flour and processing cheese.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased emphasis on the sanitation of food products among consumers to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus from contaminated packages. It has resulted in the growing popularity of the compound in sanitization and eliminating microorganisms from food packaging materials.



In regards to End-user, the Pulp & Paper segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2019. In the pulp & paper industry the compound is used in bleaching of chemical pulp. When the compound is used in pulp & paper bleaching it enhances brightness stability, brightness level and minimizes manufacturing cost.



In regards to Application, the Disinfectant segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness about the negative environmental impact of disposing untreated wastewater to water bodies has resulted in the growing demand for the compound in disinfecting the water, wherein it is used to remove organic impurities…Continue



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Hydrogen Peroxide market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide market size

2.2 Latest Hydrogen Peroxide market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide market key players

3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Hydrogen Peroxide market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



