New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Global Hydrogen Peroxide market is forecast to reach USD 6.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market is the expansion of the e-commerce, food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors that is resulting in boosting the demand for pulp & paper for packaging. The rising awareness about the impact of undertreated disposed waster on the environment has resulted in the elevated deployment of the compound in water purification. The continuous effort of governments of various nations in this region, like India, on enhancing public hygiene by developing different programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also supports the expansion of the market in this region. The formulation of pragmas like Namami Gange Programme, wherein the emphasis is on rejuvenating National River Ganga, also paves new arenas of application for the compound in this region, which would further contribute to the market growth in this region.



The COVID-19 Impact: The compound has confirmed high efficiency against bacteria, bacterial spores, and viruses, which has resulted in its increased preference for sanitization purposes. The approval for the use of the compound for disinfecting purposes by regulatory bodies like EPA, which has approved the use of hydrogen peroxide (0.5%) as a disinfectant, also acts as a propelling factor for the expansion of the market. The outbreak has also resulted in panic buying of disinfecting products, which has resulted in an increased burden on the market players to increase their production capacities. In order to restrain the community transmission of the virus, the emphasis has been given on sanitization and sterilization of large areas. Herein, the compound finds application as a vapor for room sanitization, i.e., (VHP).



Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Segmentation



Under the segmental analysis, the most vital segments of the Hydrogen Peroxide business sector have been highlighted. This section helps the targeted readers, as well as the companies involved in this sector, make optimal business decisions, and boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The regional outlook of the market provides valuable insights into the regional contribution to the consistent growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide market. Here, the current and future market valuations have been assessed considering the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects of each market segment and sub-segment over the projected period. Hence, towards the end of the report, the authors explain the global Hydrogen Peroxide market's competitive landscape. It is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies operating across this industry. The report entails detailed information on these companies' current market positions, past performances, production & consumption patterns, demand & supply graphs, sales network, distribution channels, growth opportunities, and major threats & risks. Therefore, the report enumerates these players' strategic business growth approaches to reinforce their market foothold.



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow, Chang Chun Group, Grasim, Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Alkali and Chemicals Ltd, Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Co. Ltd, Kemira Oyj and Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.



Market Segmentation by product type:



· 90% H2O2



· 35% H2O2



· 6 to 10% H2O2



· 3% H2O2



Market Segmentation by application:



· Bleaching



· Oxidizing



· Disinfectant



· Others



Market Segmentation by region:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



