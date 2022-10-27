Hydrogen Storage Market Share, Size, Statistics, Trends, Forecast 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The report "Hydrogen Storage Market by Storage Form (Physical, Material-Based), Type of Storage (Cylinder, Merchant, On-Site, & On-Board), Application (Chemicals, Oil Refining, Industrial, Transportation, Metal Working), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The hydrogen storage market size was USD 415.8 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 969.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2026.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Storage Market"

69 market data tables

40 figures

141 pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15698551



Rising demand for transportation fuels, increase in oil consumption, decline of overall crude oil quality, and stringent environmental standards for production of cleaner fuels are some of the factors driving the growth of the hydrogen storage market.



Physical form is the largest segment of the hydrogen storage market.

Physical form is the largest storage form segment of the hydrogen storage market. Physical form of storage includes storing hydrogen in tanks, which are used in various end-use applications, such as ammonia production, crude oil refining, metal working, glass production, and transportation. The physical form segment is driven by the rise in hydrogen demand from refineries due to poor quality crude, stringent regulations on emission by developed countries, and rise in demand for transportation fuel.



On-board segment is expected to witness the highest growth

By type of storage, the on-board segment of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rise in production of transportation fuel cells for applications, such as submarines, ships & boats, and buses among others. The development of hydrogen powered vehicles in Japan and South Korea has also contributed to this segment's growth.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for hydrogen storage

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the hydrogen storage market. This growth is mainly attributed to the strong demand for ammonia and methanol from the region's developing countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia. China's stringent regulations on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels are expected to further boost the demand for hydrogen storage in this region.



Request Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15698551



The key players in the hydrogen storage market are Air Liquide (France), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Worthington Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Luxfer Holdings Plc (U.K.), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), HBank Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), INOXCVA (India), VRV S.p.A. (Italy), and Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway).



McPhy Energy S.A. (France), which develops hydrogen-production solutions for industrial and energy markets globally, entered into an agreement with GKN Powder Metallurgy (U.K.) in July 2014, for the deployment of hydrogen storage. In July 2015, the company joined with CNR Energie (France) to develop a green hydrogen value chain; and in June 2015, the company signed an agreement with ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (Germany) for hydrogen generation.