Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market to Reach US$ 655 Mn by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Key Highlights



The global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market was valued at ~US$ 440 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in crude oil production enhances oilfield operations such as drilling, cementing, production, workover and completion, and well stimulation. This drives the demand for production chemicals such as hydrogen sulfide scavengers.

The demand for crude oil is increasing year-on-year, and is estimated to reach 100 million barrels per day (including biofuels) by the end of 2019. Crude oil prices are increasing. OPEC members have reduced their production output in order to stabilize prices. Thus, price stability is expected to enhance oilfield operations, and thereby, drive the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market during the forecast period.

hydrogen sulfide scavengers market infographic



Request Brochure:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50223



Key Drivers of the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market



Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a naturally-occurring gas contained in crude oils. It is also formed in the refining process due to the degradation of sulfur-containing compounds in crude oil at high temperatures. Increasing global demand for crude oil and rising concentration of hydrogen sulfide in oil & gas products formed in the processing of hydrocarbons are raising concerns related to safety, environment protection, and operations.

A general approach for removing hydrogen sulfide or reducing the amount of hydrogen sulfide is to subject hydrogen sulfide to a treatment containing an agent that chemically reacts with hydrogen sulfide. This agent is called a hydrogen sulfide scavenger.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Newly-discovered and Potential Oil & Gas Reserves to Offer Attractive Opportunities



More Trending Reports by TMR:



https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/escalating-use-of-activated-alumina-across-varied-applications-to-invite-immense-growth-asia-pacific-to-serve-as-largest-growth-contributor-for-global-activated-alumina-market-tmr/



New discoveries of crude oil and natural gas reserves create opportunities for companies that are operating in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market. The number of new oil & gas discoveries has increased in countries of Africa over the last few years. Large untapped reserves in Africa are garnering the interest of some of the largest exploration and production companies in the world. This has resulted in new oil & gas discoveries in the sub-region. Thus, newly-discovered and potential oil & gas reserves are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.

Environment- and Health-related Concerns Regarding Use of Non-regenerative Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers



Reacted triazine byproducts are readily biodegradable and relatively non-toxic. Unreacted, excess triazine has very high aquatic toxicity, and a tendency to form carbonate scales with produced water or seawater. This can result in emulsion stabilization and increase in overboard oil-in-water (OIW) content. Unreacted triazine is also an issue for refineries, as it impacts the desalting process, and it can cause accelerated corrosion in crude oil distillation units, foaming in glycol and amine units, and discoloration of glycol units.

Asia Pacific Prominent Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=50223



Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive region of the global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market during the forecast period. According to OPEC, almost 50% of refinery additions are expected to occur in Asia Pacific, led by China and India, in the near future. Rapid economic growth in developing countries, particularly in Asia Pacific, has driven oil demand in the region.

Increasing GDP is augmenting the demand for oil, which has driven the oil refinery business in the region in the last few years. Increase in the number of oil refineries in the region is resulting in the emission of hydrogen sulfide. This is propelling the production of hydrogen sulfide scavengers in the region.

Regenerative Process Held a Major Share of Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market



Regenerative is likely to be a highly attractive segment, in terms of share and growth rate, during the forecast period, as regenerative hydrogen sulfide scavengers are widely used in industries for the removal of hydrogen sulfide. For example, monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA), and methyl diethanolamine (MDEA) are the commonly used forms of regenerative hydrogen sulfide scavengers in gas sweetening.