Hydrographic Equipment Market Worth $2,934.18 Million by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to new market research report "Hydrographic Equipment Market by Application [Hydrographic charting, Offshore oil and gas, Coastal engineering, Port and harbor management], by product [ Sonar, GPS/DGPS, Echosounder, Profiler, Tide gauge], & by Region [Africa, The Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, The Middle East] - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2020." The global hydrographic equipment market is estimated to register a market size of $2,934.18 million by 2020.



Browse 57 market data tables, 12 figures spread through 156 pages and in-depth TOC on “Hydrographic Equipment Market ”

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The report provides market analysis of the global hydrographic equipment market over the next six years. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that affect the industry. It also discusses the industry, market, and technology trends that currently prevail in the market. It provides a market size of the global market over the next six years, and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors for each region. It talks of the leading competitors in the global market. Apart from a general overview of the companies; it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, unique selling points, and key developments.



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Hydrography deals with the measurement and description of the bodily features of oceans, seas, coastal areas, lakes and rivers. Hydrography also predicts the changes in these physical features over time. The primary objective of hydrography is safety of navigation and other marine activities such as offshore oil and gas, security and defense, scientific research, port and harbor management and environmental protection.



The report provides a market size of the global hydrographic equipment market over the next six years, and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors for each region. It talks of the leading competitors in the global hydrographic equipment market. Apart from a general overview of the companies, it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, SWOT analysis, and key developments. The key developments include mergers, acquisitions, new product developments, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships by the market players.



Increase in the fuel prices leading to exploration of offshore oil and gas reserves and rising demand for up to date nautical charts by the seafarers worldwide will drive this market in the future.



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The Asia-Pacific region will observe tremendous rise in the hydrographic equipment market followed by Europe due to increased hydrographic activity. This activity includes applications such as hydrographic charting and offshore oil and gas exploration. Potential future markets include most of the major emerging countries such as Singapore, U.K, The Netherlands, Denmark, Brazil, and Russia.



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