Hydrojet announces new tooling manufacturing solutions for industry leaders around the world. The company specializes in prototype tooling and composite tooling from a variety of composites and metals. Designing lay-up tools, Universal holding fixtures and Master molds, Hydrojet has produced tooling solutions for industry leaders including Aerospace.



Hydrojet Inc. is a leader in the composite manufacturing, precision machining, CNC milling and tooling design industry. Hydrojet is experienced with the development and production of parts, components and prototypes for the many industries including military, electronics, industrial, medical and power generations.



Advanced 5 axis composite machining centers, routers and waterjets allows Hydrojet to produce complex components, providing cost saving efficiency to their clients. 5 axis machining allows precision machining and drilling of all sides of a component with one setup and one fixture. This allows clients to save money on complex contour and shape machining.



About Hydrojet

At Hydrojet, quality, service and value are the principles they founded their business on and remain dedicated to today. Their state-of-the art precision machining and waterjet cutting facility is located in eastern Pennsylvania, northwest of Philadelphia. Hydrojet Inc. is firmly committed to the goals of providing products and services that meet or exceed expectations for price, delivery schedule and quality.



