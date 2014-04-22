Hydrojet, Inc. Announces Composite Machining Services This Spring

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- As an industry leader that utilizes a strong infrastructure to meet exact requirements and specifications, Hydrojet, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for composite machining this spring season. Servicing a variety of industries, when a prototype needs to be designed, upgraded, or improved, their state-of-the-art facility has all the capabilities necessary for quality composite machining and manufacturing. No matter the shape or material, Hydrojet, Inc. implements a solution their clients need.



Inside their facility, Hydrojet, Inc. specializes in manufacturing prototypes and designs for waterjet cutting and machining composites. The professionals serve clients working in the military, medical field, industrial, electronics, marine, and power generation industries. Whether needing a composite layup, tooling, or even ply kitting, the technicians work with their clients to provide the highest quality of service, establishing a trusting relationship for the future. With their innovative and advanced equipment, the company uses a variety of machines that are best suited for each particular customers. They have multiple autoclaves for different part dimensions, a ply cutter for perforated drilling, silicone bagging composites, as well as a bonding room to exceed expectations.



It’s only a matter of time before parts and machine composites need to be upgraded in an effort to comply with industry standards and create a safer work environment. They consult with their clients through every step of the process to ensure they are meeting specifications. The engineers work diligently to design a composite correctly and up to standards the first time, working with a variety of materials to provide the most durable machining finishes. With all labor completed in house, clients can trust they are receiving the best work at the most affordable prices. It is the goal of Hydrojet, Inc. to create quality finishes on time and within budget. To hear more about their services, or to contact a professional for any machining and tooling needs, be sure to visit their website today.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.