Hydrojet, Inc. Announces Services for Composite Manufacturing This Spring

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- As an established and trusted company for manufacturing prototypes, Hydrojet, Inc. has incorporated innovative technologies for added capabilities in their state-of-the-art facility. Utilizing a strong infrastructure to meet the demands of their clients, the company is announcing their services for composite manufacturing through the spring 2014 season. As various industries require specific designs and prototypes for their parts, Hydrojet, Inc. proudly services those in the military, medical, electronics, power generation, and industrial fields. Whether needing a new design, a re-design, or an improvement to the part, the engineers offer a full range of services for complete client satisfaction.



No matter the material that a client is using, their composite manufacturing capabilities range from the use of Plexiglas to boron to titanium to Kevlar, bullet proof glass, and stainless steel for the highest quality solution. From a layup to a complex milling and part assembly, the engineers have the equipment necessary to produce a superior solution. Working with autoclave and ply cutting machines, the professionals use the equipment that is best suited for each project. Their variety enables a safe work space to comply with the ever increasing safety requirements.



In addition to their manufacturing services, Hydrojet, Inc. also offers their clients the ability to use their advanced 3D machining capabilities. Striving for complete satisfaction, the 3D services allow customers to hold a prototype in hand before proceeding with the manufacturing process. Clients can be sure all work is completed within budget and the desired time frame. To hear more about their services, visit the website today.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.