Hydrojet Inc. Is Now Offering Flexible Delivery Service

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- For the past several years, Hydrojet Inc. has been offering customers a wide variety of services out of their high quality facility. Customers across many industries have come accustomed to calling upon Hydrojet Inc. for machining composites. In fact, the military, electronic manufacturing industry, industrial sector, marine industry, medical industry, and energy sector have all relied on Hyrdojet Inc. One of the core advantages of Hydrojet Inc., is their ability to offer industry leading technology. However, Hydrojet Inc. takes pride in offering superior customer service and unique business solutions. Now, Hydrojet Inc. is offering flexible delivery schedules.



In order to meet ever-changing business demands, Hydrojet Inc. has decided to offer their customers a unique delivery service. Known as “Just In Time” delivery, this service is Hydrojet Inc.’s way of helping customers save money on their inventory costs. Depending on consumer demand, inventory requirements may vary greatly from month to month or even week to week. Fortunately, Hydrojet Inc. is offering a service that can accommodate the contrasting inventory requirements of their customers.



Just In Time delivery is a customizable delivery service offered through Hydrojet Inc. Now, customers can schedule monthly or weekly deliveries to fit their needs. Whether it is sheet metal parts or turbine rings, Hydrojet Inc. will provide flexible delivery schedules focused on the individual customer’s need. Furthermore, Hydrojet Inc. will actually stock the parts for each customer and monitor inventory. In fact, Hydrojet Inc. offers inventory reporting for their customers. Hydrojet Inc. understands the dynamic business environment in which their customers operate. Just In Time delivery is a great way for customers to maintain daily operational activities without adding unnecessary inventory costs.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.