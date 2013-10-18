Hydrojet Inc. Is Now Offering Silicone Bagging for Composites

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- When it comes to machining and manufacturing composites, Hydrojet Inc. is a cut above the competition, no pun intended. With nearly three decades of industry experience, Hydrojet Inc. has learned quite a bit over the years. Plus, Hydrojet Inc. has expanded and re-invested in their business. In fact, in order to offer their customers the highest quality, Hydrojet Inc. moved into a larger facility and upgraded to all of the latest technology. Hydrojet Inc. is offering customers innovative services, like 3d machining and dynamic waterjet cutting. Now, Hydrojet Inc. is offering customers the added convenience of silicone bagging for composites.



Hydrojet Inc. started out by machining custom parts and advanced composites. Over the years, the range of services at Hydrojet Inc. has expanded. Additionally, the number of industries coming to rely on the high quality and dynamic abilities of HydroJet Inc. has grown as well. Today, Hydrojet Inc. is proud to serve organizations in a number of fields, including: military, healthcare, electronics, energy, and many more industries. Furthermore, Hydrojet Inc. can work with practically any material. The highly trained staff and wide selection of machinery allow Hydrojet Inc. to offer some of the most precise cuts in the industry.



Now, customers can also order silicone bagging from Hydrojet Inc. Depending on an organization’s needs, Hydrojet Inc. can offer molded or loose silicone bags for composites. The main focus at Hydrojet Inc. is to help customers find a solution. Silicone bagging is just another piece in the endless puzzle of customer service. Whether it is creating a prototype or machining a variety of materials, Hydrojet Inc. handles every project with the same sense of professionalism.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.