Hydrojet Inc. Now Located in a New 40,000 Square Foot Facility

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Hydrojet Inc. offers customers advanced capabilities in machining, waterjet cutting, tooling manufacturing, and engineering. Now, Hydrojet is located in a new 40,000 square foot facility just northwest of Philadelphia in Reading, PA. The new facility is equipped with industry leading machinery and the staff is able to provide customers with the most suitable solution. The size and advanced technology of the new facility allows for Hydrojet Inc. to provide customers with cost efficient solutions and prototypes.



The 40,000 square foot facility is outfitted to handle machining of various materials. Hydrojet Inc.’s facility includes HAAS five axis horizontal machining, three axis vertical machining, and FLOW five axis routers. Customers can rely on Hydrojet Inc. for machining composites and much more. Furthermore, the new facility features FLOW A series five axis precision waterjets. These advanced dynamic waterjet cutting machines offer customers a precise and cost efficient machining. In fact, the waterjet cutting conducted at Hydrojet Inc. is extremely versatile. Cuts can be of almost any material and the shape is not an issue. Additionally Hydrojet Inc. has in-house calibration and inspection equipment.



Regardless of the facility, customers can always take comfort in the fact that the service from Hydrojet Inc. will be second to none. All requirements from the Standard for Quality Management Systems are met within the facility. The standard for performance and requirements has been set by customers. The staff at Hydrojet Inc. believes in minimizing waste and ensuring that all able materials are used. However, Hydrojet Inc.’s number one goal is to meet and exceed the expectation of their customers.



About Hydrojet

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.